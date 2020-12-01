Johnson scores 14 to lead Dayton over Eastern Illinois 66-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Chase Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds as Dayton edged past Eastern Illinois 66-63. Jalen Crutcher made two free throws with 12 seconds left, and Josiah Wallace missed a 3-pointer at the other end. Ibi Watson had 16 points and six rebounds for Dayton. Crutcher finished with 13 points and six assists, and Jordy Tshimanga had 10 points. Marvin Johnson had 14 points for the Panthers (0-3). Wallace, whose 19 points per game entering the contest led the Panthers, had only six points.