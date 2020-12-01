It’s official: GOP’s Malliotakis ousts Democrat Rose in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A final tally of absentee ballots has confirmed that Republican Nicole Malliotakis has toppled first-term U.S. Rep. Max Rose in New York City. Rose conceded the race Nov. 12, but The Associated Press did not declare Malliotakis the winner until Tuesday because of a previous lack of information about a large number of absentee ballots cast in the race. Malliotakis defeated the Democrat in a congressional district that includes Staten Island and part of Brooklyn. Malliotakis has been a New York state Assembly member since 2011. The 40-year-old ran against Rose on a platform that stressed support for law enforcement.