In another dark day for UK retailing, Debenhams set to close

LONDON (AP) — British department store chain Debenhams says it will liquidate its business, which includes some 12,000 jobs, after a potential buyer of the company pulled out. Debenhams said administrators had “regretfully” decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “for all or parts of the business.” JD Sports had been mulling an offer for Debenhams. However, JD Sports is thought to have pulled out after Arcadia Group, the sprawling retail empire of billionaire Philip Green, went into a type of bankruptcy protection late Monday. Arcadia, which owns well-known brands such as Burton and Topshop, is the biggest operator of concessions in Debenhams stores.