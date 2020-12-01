Hyundai affiliate plans $240M transmission plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A South Korean auto parts supplier will invest more than $240 million to build a transmission factory in west Georgia, with plans to hire 678 workers. Hyundai Transys announced plans Tuesday for the new factory in West Point, adjoining an existing Hyundai Transys factory and a Kia Motors Corp factory. Both are parts of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean auto conglomerate that sells cars under the Kia and Hyundai brands. Hyundai Transys says the new plant will build eight-speed transmissions. It’s the largest industrial announcement made so far this year in Georgia by value. Georgia Economic Development Department spokesperson Marie Hodge Gordon says incentives aren’t complete yet, but could include up to $2.4 million in job tax credits.