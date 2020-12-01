Geronimo Hospitality Group begins Holiday Food Drive; deal for people who donate

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — People can help give food to those in need while also getting a deal at select Beloit restaurants.

Geronimo Hospitality Group began its Holiday Food Drive on Tuesday. It benefits Caritas Food Pantry.

People who visit any of Geronimo's restaurants can get two dollars off for each non-expired, non-perishable food item they donate. People can get up to $10 off their total bill.

Participating restaurants include: Bessie's Diner which is inside the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Blue Collar Coffee Co., Merrill and Houston's Steak Joint, Truk't, Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian and Lucy's #7 Burger Bar.

"I'd love for everyone to go home and just say 'you know what? We're so fortunate. We have so much. Here's what we can do to help out.' It's a whole lot easier to be nice," said Lucy's #7 Burger Bar Manager Darleen Rowe.

The food drive continues throughout the month of December.