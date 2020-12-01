DeKalb County Community Gardens hands out food as part of Giving Tuesday

DEKALB (WREX) — DeKalb County Community Gardens spent its Giving Tuesday by giving food to those in need.

It's part of its 10,000 Pound Food Giveaway. Throughout the day, the group went to different locations in DeKalb County to hand out fresh and non-perishable food. Founder and Executive Director Dan Kenney hopes that by giving all of this food, the group can help make things a little easier for others.

"Hopefully, it will alleviate some of their stress, some of their worries so that they can have enough food to eat and they can use some of their money to pay their rent, pay their medical bills, things like that, so that we can have the food available to them so that they can take some of their pressure off of them," said Kenney.

The gardens are also looking to raise $10,000 in donations. If you would like to donate to DeKalb County Community Gardens, test GiveDCCG to 44321.