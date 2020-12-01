COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 15 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to steadily decline in Region 1.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus dropped to 14.8% as of Nov. 28.



This is the first time the region's positivity rate has been below 15% since Oct. 30th, according to IDPH.



The region has seen a decrease in its positivity rate in 15 of the past 16 days, according to state health officials.



Here's a look at the positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Nov. 28:

Boone County: 20.3%

Carroll County: 8.7%

DeKalb County: 11.9%

Jo Daviess County: 9.5%

Lee County: 18.4%

Ogle County: 15.4%

Stephenson County: 14.4%

Whiteside County: 14.8%

Winnebago County: 15.2%

Statewide, health officials reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Tuesday. IDPH also reported 125 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 738,846 cases and 12,403 deaths since the pandemic began.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,081 specimens for a total 10,614,079. As of last night, 5,835 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,195 patients were in the ICU and 721 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 12.2%.