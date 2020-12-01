COVID-19 cases jump again, deaths top 100 on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Coronavirus cases shot up again Tuesday to 12,542, the highest in 11 days, and there were 125 deaths, Illinois public health officials reported.After a short-lived downturn which saw new cases fall as low as 6,190 on Monday, the uptick came even before officials predict a new wave of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, induced by a busy Thanksgiving week of cross-state travel and family gatherings.Deaths haven’t slowed in relative comparison, however, although the 125 recorded Tuesday accounted for just the second time in five days fatalities topped 100.