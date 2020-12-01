Coldest weather of the season kick off start of meteorological winter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November 2020 landed in the top five warmest on record in Rockford. On the other hand, December is starting with the coldest temperatures of the season.

Coldest day ahead:

Bundle up before heading out the door early Tuesday morning. Clear skies and a mostly calm wind have allowed temperatures to drop into the teens and low 20s. Wind chills, which is the number that really matters during the cold winter months, have gotten as low as the single-digits.

Wind chills shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday are in the single-digits.

The cold start belies a seasonably chilly afternoon, where highs land in the mid-to-upper-30s. Unlike Monday, Tuesday features abundant sunshine and slightly less breezy conditions. Despite less blustery conditions, wind chills through the day remain in the 20s for the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures around the corner:

Midweek brings a warmer weather pattern to the Stateline, with highs in the middle 40s looking likely both Wednesday and Thursday. Not only do temperatures warm to between 5° and 10° above average, but sunny skies also stick around.

Temperatures Tuesday in the upper 30s give way to highs in the mid-40s Wednesday.

This comes off one of the warmest Novembers on record in Rockford. Since reliable record-keeping began in the late 1800s, November 2020 ranks fourth warmest ever. Average temperatures remained in the mid-40s for the month as a whole.

November 2020 was the fourth warmest on record in Rockford.

Long-range patterns do suggest December 2020 stays on the warmer side, with above-average temperatures favored by the Climate Prediction Center. Precipitation looks to remain at or slightly below-average through the first month of meteorological winter. For snow lovers, this doesn't necessarily mean a lessened chance of a white Christmas. The probability that any given year features at least an inch of snow on Christmas Day is around 55% in the Rockford area.