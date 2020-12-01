China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says a robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth has landed on the moon. The official China News Service said the Chang’e 5 “successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area.” It gave no more details. The probe was launched Nov. 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan and adds to a string of increasingly bold missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.