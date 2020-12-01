Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil his economic team Tuesday amid growing concerns about the pace of the nation’s economic recovery as governments reimpose restrictions to curtail the surging coronavirus pandemic. Biden has assembled a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation’s workers and government efforts to address economic inequality, as unemployment remains high and as the COVID-19 outbreak widens the gulf between average Americans and the nation’s most well off. The virus, which has killed more than 268,000 Americans, is resurgent across the country amid holiday travel and colder weather sending people indoors.