Bethesda Covenant Church installs new cross on top of building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A prominent feature to a local church returns after missing it for nearly five years.



Workers put up a new cross on top of Bethesda Covenant Church on East State Street Monday morning. The church says the cross came down four years ago, due to repairs being made on the church's bell tower and roof.



Church leaders say they are excited to have the cross back on top of the church, and believe the timing couldn't have been better.



"This has been a symbol of hope not just for us, but for the community too," says Lead Pastor Dan Hinz.



"Most of the stories that we've been told about it come from SwedishAmerican when people have been in their hospital room and looking out their window and that cross has just been a glimmer of hope for them."



Hinz says he is thankful the cross is back and hopes it brings joy this holiday season.