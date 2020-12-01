AP Interview: Biden adviser says race central to virus fight

A top adviser to President-elect Joe Biden on the pandemic response says addressing racial disparities cannot be an afterthought. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University said Tuesday that COVID-19 has taken an unequal toll on Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans so the national response must address issues of inequality head-on in testing and vaccine distribution. Racial minorities in the U.S. have rates of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 that are two to four times higher than for whites. Nunez-Smith co-chairs Biden’s pandemic task force with former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler.