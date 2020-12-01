Afghan gov’t airstrikes kill 2 children, officials say

DE-HAJI, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials and local witnesses say government helicopters have killed two children, ages 10 and 12, and wounded at least two others while bombarding a village in the eastern Ghazni province. The provincial governor’s spokesman said only that two children were dead and two wounded Sunday. But the provincial council chief said the boys were killed when an Afghan military helicopter attempted to target Taliban militants in the village. Residents said five children had been taken to a hospital in Kabul, and two more were missing. There has been a sharp rise in violence this year, even as as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban are holding face-to-face peace talks.