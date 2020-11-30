Winnebago County to consider leasing refrigerated truck for COVID-19 bodies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County's morgue is running out of space because of a surge in COVID-19 deaths. In order to make more room, the Winnebago County board will consider leasing a refrigerated truck to hold the bodies of people who died from COVID-19.

In an email over the Thanksgiving weekend to some board members, both the county's morgue and one local hospital is requesting a truck for bodies.

Aaron Booker (R) District 1, chairman of the county's Public Safety Committee, said the need is because of a rise in COVID-19 deaths and other illness-related deaths.

Winnebago County is currently under an emergency order, meaning FEMA will reimburse the county for the rental or leasing of a refrigerated truck. Booker said his committee is looking at one truck that can hold 40 bodies.

"We have to take every precaution and prepare in case there is an overflow of decedents so that we can properly care for these individuals," he said.

Booker said it's unclear where the truck would be stored but that is something on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. at the committee meeting.

13 WREX will have more on this story, including an interview with the Winnebago County coroner about how he is already preparing for this uptick in COVID-19 deaths. Watch 13 News at 10 for the full story.