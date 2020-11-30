UK to ban new Huawei gear installations after Sept

LONDON (AP) — Wireless carriers in the U.K. won’t be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks after September next year. The British government made the announcement Monday as it hardened its line against the Chinese technology company. The deadline is part of a roadmap the British government is laying down to remove “high risk” equipment suppliers in draft legislation aimed at tightening telecommunications security requirements. Huawei declined to comment. It has previously denied the U.S. allegations and said Britain’s ban was politically motivated.