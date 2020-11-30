Turnover-prone Trubisky returns but can’t stop Bears’ slide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky couldn’t make the most of his second chance to lead the Chicago Bears’ offense. And he didn’t get nearly enough help from a usually reliable Bears defense that delivered an uncharacteristically poor performance at the worst possible time. Trubisky made his first start since the third week of the season and threw three touchdown passes in a 41-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But he also committed three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns as the Bears (5-6) fell three games behind Green Bay (8-3) in the NFC North.