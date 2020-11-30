Tickets dismissed against Chicago mayor’s security team

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper says the Chicago mayor’s security team has been getting the green light when it comes to tickets for red-light camera violations. Ten of 13 tickets for speed or red-light camera violations have been dismissed, according to the Chicago Tribune, even when Mayor Lori Lightfoot was attending non-city events. The city defended the ticket dismissals, saying the mayor’s two-vehicle security team must try to stick together. Drivers caught on camera going 10 mph above the speed limit now face a $35 ticket. The fine is larger if excessive speed tops 10 mph.