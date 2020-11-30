Smoke inhalation complications cause of death for Tony Hsieh

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from complications of smoke inhalation sustained during a house fire earlier this month in Connecticut. The state medical examiner’s office says the death on Friday of Hsieh, 46, was an accident. He had been hospitalized following the Nov. 18 fire in New London, Connecticut. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The New London police department says emergency workers arrived at the scene to find dark smoke coming out, and that Hsieh was in a storage area and couldn’t get out. Hsieh had led the Las Vegas-based Zappos for 20 years.