Roscoe woman inspired by sister’s struggles to help Rockford Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Petrea Meier has worked with Doterra Essential Oils for the last five years as a wellness advocate.



Her focus is to teach people about natural wellness and how essential oils can benefit their health.



Now, the way she provides these lessons often come in video format.



Many of which are a little unorthodox and show off Meier's personality in full force.



While she can be on the silly side sometimes in front of the camera, Meier has found a way to help a very serious topic, especially here in the stateline.



Her efforts begin with the Healing Hands Foundation.



The project is linked with Doterra to provide financial support to wellness projects around the world.



Contributions that have now made their way to the 815 thanks to Petrea Meier.



"Once my team grew to a certain point, I was eligible to apply for matching funds for a local fundraiser that was near and dear to my heart and I applied for the Family Peace Center," Meier said.



The way the matching funds work is that any funds raised by Meier for the Family Peace Center will be matched by Healing Hands up to $15,000.



"The peace center offers support to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse trafficking," Meier said



"Our need in Rockford Illinois is great for people that need support to get through their situations."



Meier's connection to this cause runs in the roots of her family.



Occasionally, Meier has a guest in her Doterra videos.



Her sister Natalie King.



King is a survivor of domestic violence, having spent 15 years married to her abuser.



She has since become an advocate for domestic violence prevention, and a regular volunteer at the Family Peace Center.

"I definitely have been enjoying making a purpose for this pain for me," King said.

Petrea is doing the same thing.



Using the pain domestic violence has caused her family to provide for a resource that wasn't around when Natalie was working through her situation.



"If the peace center would've been around when she went through her situation, her life would've been drastically changed for the better. This community needs this so much," Meier said.

"We really want to make things better for everyone that comes after."

The hard work Meier has put in to help the peace center has only strengthened the bond she has with her sister.



"I'm just really proud of her and I'm very excited. We're going to able to serve so many more people and it's a great thing," Kind said.



If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help from the Rockford Family Peace Center, click here.

Petrea's fundraiser runs through Monday, November 30.



If you would like to donate to her cause, you can do so by clicking here.



