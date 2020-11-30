Rockford Public Schools to start remote-only learning on Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public School 205 students begin remote-only learning, or an "adaptive pause", on Monday through Jan. 4, 2021, after a rise in COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County.

The district provides grab-and-go meals to all families between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. You can sign up for meals here.

Most extra-curricular activities are also on hold if they require face-to-face contact, but activities like chess, debate and scholastic bowl can continue virtually. Coaches will be in touch with student athletes and their families with more information.

Staff will report to their assigned buildings as normally.

There will be no school on Wednesday while teachers and staff plan for remote learning.

The district originally announced its plan to move remote on Nov. 20.

Here's more information about what parents should know, according to RPS 205:

Connecting remotely: Elementary students should take home electronic devices before the start of Thanksgiving break. Families should follow up with their main office staff about device pickup. All middle and high school students already have Chromebooks. Visit rps205.com and click on the “Student Tech Support” button if you need help connecting.

Early Childhood: Students will bring home learning materials before Thanksgiving break. We’ll share more information soon about connecting with EC families during this time.

In-person/Remote Instruction Requests for Elementary students: We initially told families their request to change to either in-person or full-time remote instruction – if granted – would start Dec. 7, which is the start of the second trimester for elementary students. This temporary switch to full-time remote-only instruction for all students will delay those requests.

Elementary students currently assigned to in-person instruction will return in-person on Monday, Jan. 4. Elementary students assigned to remote-only instruction will continue with remote learning on Monday, Jan. 4. We are working through those requests now and will share an update – including which requests were granted and a start date – as soon as we have one.