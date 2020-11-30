Rockford passes balanced 2020 budget

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After announce a $4.3 million shortfall a few month ago, Rockford passed a balanced budget on Monday.

The city says $6.3 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government helped cover the deficit. The money is all grant-based, so the city does not have to pay it back.

The money puts Rockford in a much better position to handle the projected shortfall in 2021.

The city adopted a practice of saving 20% of its budgeted spending as a "rainy day" fund. Since adopting that policy, Rockford has saved over six million dollars above that threshold.

Rockford finance director Carrie Hagerty says that money will be used to take a chunk out of the 2021 deficit.

"We're recommending to city council that they use that six million dollars that we have just sitting in the bank," Hagerty said. "It doesn't need to be there to be in compliance in our policy to maintain our services through 2021."

Rockford will still need to account for about two million more dollars to even out the budget in 2021.