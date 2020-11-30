Skip to Content

Rockford expects body cameras to cost over $700,000 a year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford announced how much police-worn body cameras will cost each year.

In a budget breakdown held Monday evening, the city projected the cameras would cost over $700,000 a year.

$450,000 of the annual cost would go towards the lease, storage and maintenance of the cameras. Meanwhile, $284,000 will go towards hiring four more people to help with records, tech support and FOIA requests.

The city hopes to offset the initial purchase cost with grant money. Rockford has currently raised $153,868 and hopes to raise more ahead of a planned April purchase of the cameras.

