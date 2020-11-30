Retirees protest Belarus leader amid crackdown on protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of retirees rallied in the Belarusian capital against the country’s authoritarian leader, as security forces moved to break up the traditional weekly march. The crowd of retirees in Minsk on Monday were again demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko resign. They ran into police cordons along the route of the march and divided into smaller groups that went into different directions. At least nine people were detained, according to a rights group. Mass protests have gripped Belarus since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition has refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud. Authorities have cracked down hard on peaceful demonstrations.