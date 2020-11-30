Region One’s positivity rate continues its slow decline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region One's positivity rate continued its slow decline on Monday.

According to most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the positivity rate in Region One now sits at 15 percent.

Here's a breakdown of seven-day positivity rates by counties, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 21%

Carrol County: 10.3%

DeKalb County: 11.1%

Jo Daviess County: 9.7%

Lee County: 18.5%

Ogle County: 15.2%

Stephenson County: 15.6%

Whiteside County: 15.3%

Winnebago County: 15.7%

Across the state, IDPH reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 85 additional deaths. The statewide totals are now 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, labs ran 66,980 tests for a total of 10,497,998 tests since that pandemic started.



The preliminary seven-day case positivity is 10.2% while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.2%.