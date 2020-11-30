Passenger van rams into bus amid fog in Pakistan, killing 13

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official and rescuers say a speeding van carrying passengers crashed into a bus in foggy weather in eastern Punjab province, killing 13 people. Seventeen others were injured in Monday’s accident, which took place in the town of Narang Mandi. A government official says the van caught fire shortly after the crash and the blaze trapped the passengers inside. Rescuers said the bus was also badly damaged. Authorities transported the victims to various nearby hospitals. Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard of traffic laws.