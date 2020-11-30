Skip to Content

NIU-DePaul basketball game called off

8:40 pm
DEKALB (WREX) — The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball game, scheduled for Thursday at DePaul, will not be played. 

DePaul paused all men’s basketball team activities on November 19 and the decision not to play Thursday was made by DePaul Athletics' medical personnel to ensure a period of conditioning necessary to safely return to competition.

NIU is working to secure an additional non-conference game. An announcement will be made when that information is finalized.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

