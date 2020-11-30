NIU-DePaul basketball game called off

DEKALB (WREX) — The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball game, scheduled for Thursday at DePaul, will not be played.

DePaul paused all men’s basketball team activities on November 19 and the decision not to play Thursday was made by DePaul Athletics' medical personnel to ensure a period of conditioning necessary to safely return to competition.

NIU is working to secure an additional non-conference game. An announcement will be made when that information is finalized.