Moderna asking FDA for vaccine approval amid strong new results

(NBC) — Moderna has released more data for its coronavirus vaccine and says it is now seeking emergency use from the FDA.|



Moderna says a primary efficacy analysis of its experimental vaccine included 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the trial's 30,000 participants.



All but 11 of the infections were observed in the placebo group.



This indicates an efficacy rate of 94.1%.



There were also 30 cases of severe disease and all had occurred in the placebo group.



One person in the placebo group had died from COVID-19.



No significant safety concerns were reported and the vaccine was generally safe and well tolerated.



Moderna says they plan to request an emergency use authorization from the FDA today.



Moderna is now the second drugmaker to seek emergency use from the FDA.