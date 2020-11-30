Minnesota gives final green light to disputed oil pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators have approved the final permit for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota. The decision gives the company the green light to begin construction on the $2.6 billion project. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Monday granted a construction storm water permit. It was the last hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week. Replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin are already complete. But environmental and tribal groups are still fighting the project.