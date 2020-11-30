Midfielder Efraín Álvarez to train with US national team

CHICAGO (AP) — Efraín Álvarez, an 18-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder who started for Mexico in last year’s final of the Under-17 World Cup, was among 22 players called into U.S. training camp for a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Álvarez can become eligible to play for the U.S. and would have to apply to FIFA for a one-time switch of association. Eleven players could make U.S. debuts, including 20-year-old midfielder Ayo Akinola and 18-year-old midfielder Daryl Dike. Midfielder Paul Arriola is back from a torn right ACL.