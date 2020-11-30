Local businesses remind shoppers they can still shop small online

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Small Business Saturday has come and gone, but there are still plenty of ways you can shop local and safely for the holidays.



In the wake of the pandemic, mom and pop shops have been forced to move online and adapt to changing consumer habits. Dozens of small, local shops have also started up online. Shops like Fern + Laurel Designs, a local hand-craft jewelry store.



"Finances have been tight for a lot of people this time of year and this is a way I can fill in the gaps and make a little extra money for my family," says owner Kassidi Laurel.



"I am completely online and [by being online] I have a personal interaction with every one of my customers. It's the magic of social media and it's been great."



With Christmas, Hanukah and other gift giving occasions around the corner, shops like Laurel's want you to know you can still support local while surfing for gifts online.



"You are supporting not only your community, but the families and individuals that own those businesses," says Laurel. "Rockford has some incredible small businesses that have absolutely the perfect gifts you can pick up for people for the holiday season."



Brianna Syphommarath started an online vinyl sticker and design business earlier this year to support her through college named 'Bri Anouly.'



She says when you shop local and online, you're protecting others while supporting dreams like hers.



"Its always important to shop local because they're more personal, [the shop] puts more thought and like love into it," says Syphommarath.



So if in-person shopping is off the table this year, know you can log on and still support local business.



"Those dollars stay in the community," says Laurel, "and you're supporting the entire region when you shop local."

