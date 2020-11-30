Lifechanging Community Development Corp. collects winter items for those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People in the Stateline took the time to help those in need Monday by giving items to help them get through the winter.

Lifechanging Community Development Corp. held a Drive and Drop at its location on 2nd Avenue in Rockford. The group is collecting items like blankets, hats, hand warmers, gloves and mittens and socks. Those items will be given to other people throughout the winter. Lifechanging Community Development Corp. will also serve as a heated shelter during the frigid temperatures this winter.

"Kindheartedness they've been really just open to help not only because of the pandemic at this time but because it is going to get cold this year and so they are really concerned about not only the homeless population but everybody in the community to make sure they're warm," said Lifechanging Community Development Corp. Founder and CEO Melba Harris.

You can still drop off donations at different businesses that have totes. The businesses that are collecting donations are: