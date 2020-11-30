Last day of fall provides winter-like chill across Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday is the last day of meteorological fall and with it comes along a winter-like chill.

Early this week: The start of another work week is underway and with it comes a chill. Wind chills early Monday dropped into the teens at times over far northwest Illinois. Expect wind chills to remain in the 20s at times thanks to a northerly wind of up to 30 miles per hour during the early afternoon.

Clouds and even a few flurries remain possible through 10 a.m., with gradually decreasing cloud cover through the rest of the day. In spite of increasingly sunny skies, high temperatures to kick off the work week struggle to climb much beyond freezing.

Highs Monday only climb into the middle 30s.

A slightly warmer day is ahead for Tuesday, with highs reaching into the upper 30s. Unlike Monday, Tuesday features more sunshine than cloud cover. As the start of meteorological winter kicks off, a warmer-than-average pattern develops.

Midweek and beyond: High temperatures through the midweek period warm into the low-to-mid-40s, which is slightly above average. The warmest day of the next seven looks to fall on Wednesday, with highs near 45° in Rockford. Average temperatures in early-December typically land in the mid-to-upper-30s.

The warmer temperatures come alongside a quiet weather pattern, with sunshine and dry weather sticking around. Looking long-range, this weather pattern shows little sign of slowing down.

Looking ahead to December: The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for December 2020 shows a large swath of the country likely to experience warmer-than-average temperatures.

Temperature outlook for December 2020.

Precipitation outlook for December 2020.

While temperatures climb into the above-average category, precipitation amounts remain near average.