King earns Big East Weekly Honor Roll nod

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Hononegah grad and Marquette sophomore Jordan King was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after her performance in the season opener Sunday.

King led the Golden Eagles to a 90-82 season-opening win at North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. She scored a career-high 20 points to lead all MU players, hitting 8-of-16 shots from the field. She also dished out five assists to go along with three rebounds.

This is King's 3rd career Big East weekly honor. She was named to the honor roll on Dec. 9, 2019, and earned Big East Freshman of the Week honors on March 2, 2020.

Next up, Marquette takes on crosstown rival UW-Milwaukee Wednesday at 1 p.m. in a clash of former NIC-10 stars, with Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer suiting up for the Lady Panthers.