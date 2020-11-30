Skip to Content

Joe Biden confirmed as the winner in Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden confirmed as the winner in Wisconsin ahead of a promised lawsuit from President Donald Trump.

The partial recount added to Biden’s 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump.

Certification of the results on Monday by the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission would start a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit.

Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, a longshot attempt to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots.

Trump’s attorneys have alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Associated Press

