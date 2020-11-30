Joe Biden confirmed as the winner in Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden confirmed as the winner in Wisconsin ahead of a promised lawsuit from President Donald Trump.

The partial recount added to Biden’s 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump.

Certification of the results on Monday by the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission would start a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit.

Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, a longshot attempt to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots.

Trump’s attorneys have alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.