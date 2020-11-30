Illinois to remain in Tier 3 mitigations during predicted ‘Thanksgiving surge’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Remaining cautious on the Monday after Thanksgiving, Illinois leaders announced that the entire state will stay in Tier 3 mitigations of the Restore Illinois plan until the state is out of the woods from a predicted surge in cases.

Even as infections slowly begin to fall in the state and Region 1, which makes up all of northwestern Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state will not loosen restrictions as health experts and hospitals prepare for a Thanksgiving surge.

"We're still very much in a precarious place and we have got to take the time to evaluate any Thanksgiving effect before we make any premature adjustments," Gov. Pritzker said.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who told Gov. Pritzker that a surge is almost certain after millions of Americans decided to ignore health experts and travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that Region 1's positivity rate now sits at 15 percent, and has been declining since Nov. 12, when the region hit 20.9 percent.

Across the state, IDPH reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 85 additional deaths. The statewide totals are now 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, labs ran 66,980 tests for a total of 10,497,998 tests since that pandemic started. The preliminary seven-day case positivity is 10.2% while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.2%.

Still, the governor reiterated Monday that a stay at home order is not off the table, though he predicts one won't be necessary if the state continues to see slight drops in infections.

"If we got a surge like we've had for the last 3 to 4 weeks, on top of what we have now, that would be extremely worrisome," Pritzker said.

During Monday's COVID-19 news conference, Pritzker was asked about a COVID-19 outbreak at the state-run La Salle Veterans Home. He said the DHS Inspector General is investigating the outbreak and how the outbreak was handled.