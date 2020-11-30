How to protect yourself from scams on Cyber Monday

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - If you plan on doing some holiday shopping from home on Monday, you're not alone.

It's Cyber Monday!

According to the Better Business Bureau, in 2019, 58 million people did their holiday shopping online.

With COVID-19 case number still high nationwide, the BBB is expecting even more online shopping this year as consumers try to avoid crowds.

That also means more scammer than ever will be trying to take advantage of people online shopping.

BBB officials say they see Cyber Monday scams every year.

The most common types of scams involve fake websites that scammers use to steal credit card information. These are often sent through email.

“They look like they’re from Amazon, USPS, FedEx anything like that and it’s got a link attached to it, saying we tried to deliver this today but were unsuccessful and they have a link that should go to your package. Don’t click on those.” Whitney Quick, Better Business Bureau regional director

Their advice is to never click on the links if you don’t know who sent you an email.

Go to the officials website of the seller to check the status of your package.

Officials said many scams will be targeting shoppers looking for hot items, like electronics.

Officials said the best tip for avoiding these scams is to use common sense.

“They’re going to get you with the cheapest price of the best item, so a really great deal on something like a Playstation 5. You really need to research and make sure you know the price range where they typically are and if something is way below that, chances are it’s a scam.” Whitney Quick, Better Business Bureau regional director

It’s also important to check the web address of the website you’re shopping on. The URL on the payment page should always start with “https://.”

Officials suggest you always shop with a credit card. Using a debit card can make it easier for scammers to steal your money and harder for you to get help to track it.