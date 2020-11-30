Gale-force winds, rain and snow lash much of northeastern US

BOSTON (AP) — Gale-force winds are lashing much of the northeastern U.S., prompting tornado watches and flash-flood warnings and knocking out power to tens of thousands. The National Weather Service in Boston tweeted, “Hold on to your hats!,” as powerful gusts and heavy rainfall bore down on a large swath of southern New England. Authorities warned of the potential for widespread power outages and dangerous street flooding during the evening rush hour. They said there was a heightened risk of isolated tornadoes in some areas, including southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Utilities in Connecticut say the fast-moving storm knocked out power to more than 32,000 households in that state.