Free book initiative for children in Winnebago, Ogle counties

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Reading is an essential part of learning for children, and soon children across our area could get books for free.

The United Way of Rock River Valley is bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Ogle and Winnebago counties.

Through the program, children in those counties from birth to age five can get an age-appropriate book in the mail, once a month, for free.

Associated Bank gave a check worth more than $1,700 to the United Way to help support the program.

"Our overall goal is that every child will succeed and graduate from school. So if we start early, we will build up their reading and literacy, cognitive skills, all of their skills before they enter into school," said Pamelia Thompson with United Way.

The United Way is raising money on Giving Tuesday in support of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.