First batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Chicago

(NBC) — Pfizer's first batch of coronavirus vaccines has arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.



According to a source, United Airlines flew its first charted cargo flight to the U.S. from Brussels, Belgium with the vaccine on board.



It remains unclear how many doses were on board or when exactly the cargo shipment arrived.



United Airlines didn't confirm any details about the flight, but said in a statement "United Cargo established a COVID readiness task team earlier this summer . . . to support a vaccine distribution effort on a global scale."



Pfizer is still seeking emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after finding the vaccine to be 95% effective.



Advisors to the CDC plan to meet on Tuesday to vote on who should be the first to get the vaccine.