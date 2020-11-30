Early morning shooting in Beloit sends man to hospital

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — A 19-year-old man is sent to the hospital after he was struck by a bullet fragment from an early morning shooting, according to police.

Beloit Police said they're investigating a shooting near the 1100 bock of Dewey St.

Police said the investigation shows the shooting is related to a targeted robbery.

According to police, three suspects entered a home and starting shooting around 2:45 a.m. The suspects stole money during the robbery.

The 19-year-old has been released from a local hospital, according to officials.