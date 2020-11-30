COVID-19 cases drop again, experts fear it won’t last

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois recorded 6,190 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day total in more than a month. Newly confirmed cases dropped Monday for the third day in a row. State public health officials reported 85 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Health officials are predicting the drop represents calm before a wintertime COVID-19 storm. The health crisis has been unrelenting on the economy. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that Fox Run owners blamed government’s “overreach of power” because indoor restaurant and bar service is banned.