Byron increases water and sewer rates

BYRON (WREX) -- Those who live in Byron will see their water and sewer bills increase starting in 2021.

The city says it will increase the water rates by 66 cents per 1,000 gallons in 2021, beyond the unchanged base of 2,000 gallons. The price will then increase 67 cents per 1,00 gallons for three years. The total increase will be $2.00 beginning in 2023.

For sewer, the city increases the rate of sewer payment by $2.00 per 1,000 gallons beyond the unchanged base of 2,000 gallons. It will increase each year by $2.00 for three years to reach $6.00 total.

"It is important to note that the City of Byron’s water and sewer rates have not been increased beyond the CPI in over 16 years. As a result, reserves have been depleted by operations and maintenance," the city posted on its Facebook page.

The city went on to say it is deferring maintenance and if it were to have a catastrophic failure, it would have to take out a loan from the EPA. If that were to happen, the city says the EPA would mandate it raise rates immediately.

"To avoid an exponential increase in your utility bill, we will be raising rates slowly over time to reduce the impact to our residents," the Facebook post went on to say.

Anyone with questions is asked to email Public Works Director Aaron Vincer at AVincer@es-il.org.