Australian leader calls China’s graphic tweet ‘repugnant’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says a Chinese official’s tweet showing a fake image of an Australian soldier appearing to slit a child’s throat is “truly repugnant” and merits an apology. China said Monday there would be no apology. The incident is further souring already tense relations between the two nations. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was seeking an apology from the Chinese government after Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, posted the graphic image that shows a grinning soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of a veiled child, who is holding a lamb.