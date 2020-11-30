30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms has officially come to a close. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season produced 30 named storms surpassing the previous record of 28 in 2005. There were so many that the list of names was exhausted and the Greek alphabet was used for only the second time. The season also saw the second-highest number of hurricanes on record after 13 of the storms reached hurricane status. Five of the 12 storms that hit the United States this year made landfall in Louisiana.