‘World’s loneliest elephant’ Kaavan starts trip to Cambodia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, has been readied for his flight to a sanctuary in Cambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants. Sunday’s mammoth task of getting him into the giant crate took several hours, and was perhaps the most crucial step in the rescue. Had Kaavan been spooked and refused to enter the cage, his departure could have been delayed for months while the team sought to restore trust. The global animal welfare group that’s led the charge to save Kaavan said he’ll depart for the sanctuary early Monday morning.