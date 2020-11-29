Wisconsin reports sixth straight day of declining COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reported a decline in coronavirus cases, but health officials are worried that holiday gatherings could undo recent progress in slowing inefections.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,095 news cases of the virus, the sixth day new cases have declined.

But health officials also reported 62 detahs, bringing the state's death total to 3,240.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily cases has decreased by 5.2%. But the state has still reported the nation's sixth-highest number of new cases in that time.

Roughly one in ever 139 people has tested positive this past week.