Robinson's strong rookie campaign continues against Browns
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford native James Robinson rushed for 128 yards and added his sixth rushing touchdown of the year in the Jaguars loss to the Browns Sunday afternoon. This marks the fourth game of the year that Robinson has logged over 100 rushing yards. He also reeled in 31 receiving yards. Robinson has totaled 1,170 yards from scrimmage, 890 of those are rushing. Coming into Sunday, Robinson was ranked third in the league in rushing yards, only behind Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry.