Robinson’s strong rookie campaign continues against Browns

4:32 pm Top Sports Stories
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford native James Robinson rushed for 128 yards and added his sixth rushing touchdown of the year in the Jaguars loss to the Browns Sunday afternoon. This marks the fourth game of the year that Robinson has logged over 100 rushing yards. He also reeled in 31 receiving yards. Robinson has totaled 1,170 yards from scrimmage, 890 of those are rushing. Coming into Sunday, Robinson was ranked third in the league in rushing yards, only behind Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

