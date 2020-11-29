Murray St. unloads on D-III Greenville in 173-95 win

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 22 points, every Murray State player entered the scoring column, and the Racers offensive eruption led to a 173-95 win over NCAA Division III-member Greenville. The 173-point effort is tied for fourth most in a single game in Division I men’s basketball history. Loyola Marymount scored 186 points in 1991 and 181 in 1989, LIU Brooklyn scored 179 in 1997 and Oklahoma scored 173 in 1989. Williams missed just one of 12 shot attempts. Romello Ball scored 15 points for the Panthers.