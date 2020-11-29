Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — An unknown gunman fired into the crowd gathered at the burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy earlier this month. Officials say the deceased teen’s mother was wounded in the Saturday afternoon shooting. About 50 people were paying respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff’s deputy. The shot hit Pierce’s mother. Family members attended to her before paramedics arrived. She was taken to a hospital and her condition was not available. Investigators were at the cemetery searching for clues.